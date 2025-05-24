Southampton finish the 2024/25 Premier League season at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday, with Arsenal the visitors. Get set for the game with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Arsenal

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 25th May, 4pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Darren Bond

Assistants: Marc Perry, George Byrne

Fourth official: Gavin Ward

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

It's a chance for Saints to end what's been a difficult campaign with a statement result heading into the new Championship season, building the atmosphere at St Mary's in the same way as the draw with Manchester City did a fortnight ago.

TEAM NEWS

Interim manager Simon Rusk confirmed that his side will be without a selection of players ahead of Sunday, including Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle) who was withdrawn at Everton. Jan Bednarek (knee) missed the trip to Merseyside is likely to miss out again. They'll join Albert Gronbaek (Achilles) on the sidelines for the weekend.

THE MANAGERS

Simon Rusk: "Great challenge for us, we need to be right defensively. But every game presents an opportunity. I’ve spoken about playing with pride and dignity. It’s one where we want to get over the line and finish in the best possible way. It's really important for us to build some confidence and some momentum."



Mikel Arteta: "You want to have as many points as possible. You are always here representing this club to win and to play in the manner that we want to do. We want to achieve the best defensive record, the golden glove that we are still there to play and finish the season again on a high with a good test and always respecting the competition."

TOP SCORERS

Saints

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Onuachu, Dibling 4

Fernandes, Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 5

Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen 3

Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Taylor 2

Arsenal

Goals:

Kai Havertz 15

Bukayo Saka 12

Trossard, Martinelli 10



Assists:

Bukayo Saka 14

Martin Ødegaard 12

Declan Rice 10



ONES TO WATCH

Tyler Dibling: The youngster impressed at Goodison Park last time out, showing glimpses of the performances which typified his strong start to the season. His ability to carry the ball in transition could be key if Saints are to counter on the Arsenal pressure.

Declan Rice: The Englishman's surging runs from the heart of midfield have been a key part of Arsenal's reformed attack during the latter stages of the season, with Rice proving himself as effective in the eight as he was in the six.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 107

Arsenal: 54

Draws: 30

Saints: 23

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

October 2024: Arsenal 3-1 Saints (Archer)

April 2023: Arsenal 3-3 Saints (Alcaraz, Walcott, Ćaleta-Car)

October 2022: Saints 1-1 Arsenal (S.Armstrong)

April 2022: Saints 1-0 Arsenal (Bednarek)

December 2021: Arsenal 3-0 Saints

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not able to make it to St Mary's? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!