Completing a week on the road, Saints head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League. Get clued up ahead of this weekend with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Nottingham Forest vs Saints

Premier League

The City Ground

Sunday 19th January, 2pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Andrew Kitchen

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Craig Taylor

WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

For the second time this week, Saints will be in their yellow and blue away kit.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

A much-improved performance may not have yielded points at Manchester United in midweek, but Saints head to Nottingham Forest buoyed by large parts of their display at Old Trafford.

Feeling hard done by to have come away from Manchester with nothing, Ivan Jurić's side will want to at least bring three points back to the south coast with a statement with at the City Ground.

The hosts remain hopeful of a top four finish and themselves will be targeting a return to winning ways after being pegged back against league leaders Liverpool on Tuesday night.

TEAM NEWS?

Tyler Dibling limped off with an ankle injury against Manchester United on Thursday and will need to be assessed ahead of Sunday's outing. Otherwise, Saints came away from Old Trafford unscathed in terms of injuries.

THE MANAGERS

Nuno Espírito Santo: To follow.

Ivan Jurić: "It has to be a positive thing for us. If they can play like this against Manchester United, they are competitive and can play every game [like this] and I think I understand that we have to work to get even fitter and I want to see over the next game a repeat of the same game."

TOP SCORERS

Nottingham Forest

Goals:

Chris Wood 13

Morgan Gibbs-White 4

Anthony Elanga 3

Assists:

Elanga, Anderson 5

Morgan Gibbs-White 3

Silva, Hudson-Odoi 2

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 3

Six players 2

Sugawara, Ugochukwu 1

ONES TO WATCH

Chris Wood: An obvious choice for the hosts, but the striker has fired home 13 goals so far this season, including one in the draw against Liverpool in midweek.

In addition, Wood has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games against Saints (three goals, one assist).

Kamaldeen Sulemana: The 22-year-old is in a rich vein of form, coming off the back off a Man of the Match performance against Swansea in the FA Cup with a standout display at Manchester United on Thursday night.

Offering lethal directness against both the Swans and the Red Devils, the Ghanaian has excelled as part of a front two alongside Tyler Dibling and will be keen to prove his worth once more at the City Ground.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 119

Forest: 53

Draws: 27

Saints: 39

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

August 2024: Saints 0-1 Nottingham Forest

May 2023: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Saints (Alcaraz, Lyanco, Ward-Prowse)

January 2023: Saints 0-1 Nottingham Forest

January 2012: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Saints (Guly, Connolly, Schneiderlin)

September 2011: Saints 3-2 Nottingham Forest (Lambert 3)

