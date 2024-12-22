Match Pack: Fulham vs Saints
Saints are back on the road this weekend with a trip to the capital to face Fulham. Get clued up ahead of Sunday's clash with our Match Pack...
THE MATCH
Fulham vs Saints
Premier League
Craven Cottage
Sunday 22nd December, 2pm GMT
THE OFFICIALS
Referee: Tim Robinson
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Darren Bond
VAR: Jarred Gillett
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry
WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?
Saints will be in their pink and white third kit for the trip to London.
HOW TO WATCH?
UK subscription holders can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with live commentary available worldwide on Saints Play:
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Saints will be looking to build on a positive second half performance against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
A first league away win of the season would be a welcomed early Christmas present for Saints, who come up against a Fulham side unbeaten in their last four with three draws and a win.
TEAM NEWS
Saints will be boosted by the return of Kyle Walker-Peters on Sunday, having missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.
On Aaron Ramsdale, interim manager Simon Rusk said: "Aaron Ramsdale's been back involved, he's definitely not far away but whether he's involved and available [for Fulham] is probably still a conversation."
THE MANAGERS
Marco Silva:
Simon Rusk: "The mood was good this morning, we trained and trained well. In terms of the spirit and energy around the place it’s good. The general mood is focused and energetic. Fulham are a high energy team with individuals who can hurt you in any moment.
"They’re on a fairly decent run of form, we know it’s going to be a challenge so we’re going to have to be up for it. We’re confident and we’re focused that we can take the second half against Liverpool and bring it into Sunday."
TOP SCORERS
Fulham
Goals:
Raúl Jiménez 6
Alex Iwobi 5
Smith Rowe, Wilson 3
Assists:
Antonee Robinson 6
Iwobi, Traoré 3
Jiménez, Tete, Smith Rowe 2
Southampton
Goals:
Cameron Archer 5
Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3
Aribo, Fernandes, Bree 2
Assists:
Mateus Fernandes 3
Dibling, Walker-Peters, Lallana, Taylor 2
Armstrong, Sugawara, Kamaldeen 1
ONES TO WATCH
Antonee Robinson: The left-back has been formidable for the Cottagers so far this season, with his marauding runs rewarded with six assists so far.
With three of those assists coming in the last three games, Saints will need to marshal the American if they're to keep the hosts at bay.
Cameron Archer: Restored to the starting eleven in midweek, the striker returned to the score sheet with a well-taken goal against Liverpool.
Having done enough to likely be tasked with leading the line once again, Archer will want to score in back-to-back fixtures as he did in October.
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 79
Fulham: 24
Draws: 25
Saints: 30
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
May 2023: Saints 0-2 Fulham
December 2022: Fulham 2-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)
May 2021: Saints 3-1 Fulham (Adams, Tella, Walcott)
December 2020: Fulham 0-0 Saints
August 2019: Fulham 0-1 Saints (Obafemi) League Cup
