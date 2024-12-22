Saints are back on the road this weekend with a trip to the capital to face Fulham. Get clued up ahead of Sunday's clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Fulham vs Saints

Premier League

Craven Cottage

Sunday 22nd December, 2pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Tim Robinson

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Darren Bond

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry

WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will be in their pink and white third kit for the trip to London.

Forward to Fulham 🤜 pic.twitter.com/joti1HmB5U — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 20, 2024

HOW TO WATCH?

UK subscription holders can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with live commentary available worldwide on Saints Play:

Buy a Saints Play pass

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints will be looking to build on a positive second half performance against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

A first league away win of the season would be a welcomed early Christmas present for Saints, who come up against a Fulham side unbeaten in their last four with three draws and a win.

TEAM NEWS

Saints will be boosted by the return of Kyle Walker-Peters on Sunday, having missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.

On Aaron Ramsdale, interim manager Simon Rusk said: "Aaron Ramsdale's been back involved, he's definitely not far away but whether he's involved and available [for Fulham] is probably still a conversation."

KWP 🤞

Aaron Ramsdale 🔜



The latest team news ahead of Sunday's action: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 20, 2024

THE MANAGERS

Marco Silva: To follow.

Simon Rusk: "The mood was good this morning, we trained and trained well. In terms of the spirit and energy around the place it’s good. The general mood is focused and energetic. Fulham are a high energy team with individuals who can hurt you in any moment.

"They’re on a fairly decent run of form, we know it’s going to be a challenge so we’re going to have to be up for it. We’re confident and we’re focused that we can take the second half against Liverpool and bring it into Sunday."

TOP SCORERS

Fulham

Goals:

Raúl Jiménez 6

Alex Iwobi 5

Smith Rowe, Wilson 3

Assists:

Antonee Robinson 6

Iwobi, Traoré 3

Jiménez, Tete, Smith Rowe 2

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Aribo, Fernandes, Bree 2

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 3

Dibling, Walker-Peters, Lallana, Taylor 2

Armstrong, Sugawara, Kamaldeen 1

ONES TO WATCH

Antonee Robinson: The left-back has been formidable for the Cottagers so far this season, with his marauding runs rewarded with six assists so far.

With three of those assists coming in the last three games, Saints will need to marshal the American if they're to keep the hosts at bay.

Cameron Archer: Restored to the starting eleven in midweek, the striker returned to the score sheet with a well-taken goal against Liverpool.

Having done enough to likely be tasked with leading the line once again, Archer will want to score in back-to-back fixtures as he did in October.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 79

Fulham: 24

Draws: 25

Saints: 30

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

May 2023: Saints 0-2 Fulham

December 2022: Fulham 2-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)

May 2021: Saints 3-1 Fulham (Adams, Tella, Walcott)

December 2020: Fulham 0-0 Saints

August 2019: Fulham 0-1 Saints (Obafemi) League Cup

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not with us at Craven Cottage? Check out our interactive match centre at southamptonfc.com with key updates and audio commentary of the match, and be sure to download the official Saints app and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!