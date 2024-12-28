Ivan Jurić takes his Saints side on the road for the first time this weekend, visiting Crystal Palace in the capital. Get set for the last fixture of 2024 with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Crystal Palace vs Saints

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Sunday 29th December, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Derek Eaton

Fourth official: Darren Bond

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Akil Howson

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

It's a first away match as Saints boss for Ivan Jurić, who will be looking to turn the positives from Boxing Day's defeat to West Ham into points going into the second half of the season.

His side sit nine points adrift from safety, but a string of results can quickly change things in the Premier League, particularly if you take those points from fellow strugglers like Crystal Palace.

Palace sit 16th with 17 points, but have seen an upturn in form over the last month or so, losing just one of their last seven.

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?



Saints will be wearing their yellow and navy blue away strip for the trip to south London.

TEAM NEWS

With Jack Stephens returning from suspension and the like Will Smallbone nearing full fitness following an injury manager Jurić has said he will look to "make some changes" ahead of Sunday's trip to the capital.

"In order to play with high intensity we have to be fit," said the manager. "We saw [against West Ham] some changes with Lesley [Ugochukwu] and Paul [Onuachu] and they did very well."

THE MANAGERS

Oliver Glasner: “I think what we can do better: especially when we win the ball, sometimes we lose it too easily. First or second pass, the ball is gone again.

“But the team is working so hard and investing so much, and [we want to] just make it a little bit easier for them on the pitch, giving us more moments, more momentum, a little bit more calmness. This is what we are working on, and this will be important against Southampton."

Ivan Jurić: "I've watched them a lot because the coach at Crystal Palace is one of the coaches I like watching because he plays 3-4-3. I think they have very good strikers, fast, and they play good.

"But I am very confident we can do a good game. From watching the Fulham game and today, I think our team can compete. There are lots of things to improve, lots of details we can do better, but in these two games I have seen that my team can compete; we are not too far off other teams."

TOP SCORERS

Crystal Palace

Goals:

Jean-Philippe Mateta 7

Sarr, Eze 4

Guéhi, Muñoz, Nketiah, Chalohbah 2

Assists:

Mitchell, Eze 3

Sarr, Mateta, Hughes, Muñoz, Kamada 2

Six players 1

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Aribo, Fernandes, Bree 2

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 3

Dibling, Walker-Peters, Lallana, Taylor 2

Armstrong, Sugawara, Kamaldeen 1

ONES TO WATCH

Ismaïla Sarr: Boasting three goals in his last three games, the 26-year-old is certainly finding his form during this festive period.

The attacking midfielder will be hoping to continue these numbers into the new year, as Oliver Glasner's side look to continue their upturn in form.

Paul Onuachu: The forward returned to the starting line-up for Jurić's first game and became the focal point of the new-look attacking style of play.

Whilst he couldn't convert on Boxing Day, the sheer volume of chances Onuachu created for himself shows promising signs if he manages to get a strong run in the side. Add into this his impressive hold-up play and you have a player worth watching.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 182

Crystal Palace: 43

Draws: 25

Saints: 49

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

April 2023: Saints 0-2 Crystal Palace

January 2023: Crystal Palace 1-2 Saints (Ward-Prowse, A.Armstrong) FA Cup

October 2022: Crystal Palace 1-0 Saints

April 2022: Saints 1-2 Crystal Palace (Romeu)

December 2021: Crystal Palace 2-2 Saints (Ward-Prowse, Broja)



