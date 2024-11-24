Russell Martin was left reflecting on fine margins after his Southampton side pushed Premier League leaders Liverpool all the way at St Mary’s.

Saints fell behind in the first half period turned the game on its head to lead through Adam Armstrong and Mateus Fernandes, only for the visitors to fight back and win the game through Mohamed Salah’s second-half brace.

Whilst Martin was encouraged by the performance, he was left frustrated by the manner of Liverpool’s goals, all of which felt avoidable.

“I’m really proud of so much of it – the fight, the willingness to run, to play some really brilliant football, to cause them problems, to look way more of a threat than we did at Wolves. That was the big improvement,” he said.

“The shape helped a little bit, with some really good individual performances, but I am really disappointed with the quality of the goals we conceded – they’re just not very good.

“You can accept it maybe if someone produces a bit of magic with the quality of player they have, or they score a brilliant team goal, but we gift goals and it’s not good enough.

“I think we had moments when we could’ve been a bit braver with the ball. There was a bit of tension at times in the stadium, which you can understand, but the players have to manage it, get through it and keep doing what they work on and do so well.

“To score two goals at home against the team top of the league and lose, it hurts you. But we are so close, I really believe that, and I think that will give the players even more belief and feeling that they can compete and they can do it.

“We’ve been to Man City away, Arsenal away and Liverpool at home, and been so competitive. We have to just keep working.

“I can’t fault the players for willingness, how hard they’re trying, desire to compete. We just have to be better in those moments because the goals are just not good enough.”

Martin, already without Jan Bednarek and Aaron Ramsdale, also offered an update on Adam Lallana and Paul Onuachu, who were both forced off with injuries either side of half time.

“We lost Janny and Aaron, which changes the dynamic of the team because they’re two huge players for us who take a lot of responsibility with the ball, and personality-wise as well, so that is going to hurt you but I thought the players coming in did really, really well,” he continued.

“Paul being one, I thought he was great, so hopefully he’s not too bad. He said it feels ok at the moment, so we’ll assess that.

“Adam is a bit worried about it. It’s his hamstring, so we’ll have to assess that and see, but hopefully not too long.”