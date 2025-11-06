Published:
The Dell

Marieanne Spacey-Cale hosts the Festive Quiz!

Kick off the Christmas season with The Dell’s Festive Quiz on Wednesday 3rd December.

The Dell’s Monthly Quiz is packed with fun, games, friendly competition and amazing prizes. Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month, our Monthly Quiz has become a fan favourite amongst Southampton supporters and locals alike.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

Exclusively for December, Marieanne Spacey-Cale will be co-hosting our Festive Quiz. Director of Southampton Women’s Football, Marieanne, has had a successful career in football with 91 caps and 28 goals for England’s Lionesses between the years of 1984 and 2001.

Book your table in advance to guarantee your spot in the quiz – we can’t wait to see you there!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 3rd December

Time: From 7pm

Location: The Dell, Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players

Co-Host: Marieanne Spacey-Cale

