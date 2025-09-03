Marian Pahars stars in Early Doors south coast derby special

The south coast derby is fast approaching, and we’re building up to it with a special edition of Early Doors this Thursday!

Hosts Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon are back for the latest episode with a host of great memories against Portsmouth, with special guest Marian Pahars joining them.

They’ll be taking a particular look back at the 3-0 win over Pompey from 2003 in which Pahars scored, while also talking about some of his best memories from his time at Saints.

It’s one you won’t want to miss, and you can watch or listen on any of the following platforms: