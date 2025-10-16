🎵 Marching on for Christmas 🎵 with Saints Santa Dash

This December, Saints Foundation are teaming up with Mountbatten Hampshire to offer you, your family, and friends the chance to give back to your community in a fun and joyous way!

This family friendly race will be full of entertainment and activities, from St Mary’s stadium transformed into a winter wonderland, the chance to spend the day with Saints Foundation Ambassadors Franny & Kenzie Benali, to live music, festive refreshments at the finish line, and the opportunity to spend time in LEVEL1, the brand-new epic entertainment playground!

This event, sponsored by Paul Castle Associates, will be perfect for all ages and backgrounds, from families wanting to come together with their community, to colleagues looking to bond as a team and build stronger relationships, whilst raising essential funds for Saints Foundation and Mountbatten Hampshire.

Whether you want to channel your inner Kris Kringle by renting one of their Santa suits or want to represent your club in your red and white Saints shirt, we know you’ll feel the festive spirit!

To join Saints Foundation for Saints Santa Dash, all you need to do is pay your £25 registration fee and raise £100, with kids (under 12) entering for free!

SIGN UP HERE!