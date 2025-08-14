Mairon Freight returns as Official Logistics Partner

The worldwide freight management company returns as a partner of the club following our successful partnership throughout the 23/24 season.

We're delighted to announce a renewed partnership with Mairon Freight as our Official Logistics Partner for the 2025/26 season.

The renewed agreement will place Mairon’s brand prominently across St Mary’s Stadium, including big screen exposure and LED perimeter boards.

As part of the partnership, Mairon has also secured exclusive naming rights to LEVEL1’s racing simulator area, which will be a centrepiece of our new mixed entertainment zone.

Opening in October 2025, LEVEL1 is a 12,000sq ft arena of competitive chaos, taking over the entire first floor of the Chapel Stand at St Mary’s Stadium. LEVEL1 will be one of the south coast’s largest mixed entertainment zones, created to offer all-day fun for everyone.

Terry Watson, Managing Director of Mairon, said: “Partnering with Southampton FC for another season is a fantastic opportunity for Mairon. The club’s professionalism and reach make it an ideal platform for our brand, and this season we’re excited to be part of the new entertainment experience. The LEVEL1 racing simulator area offers a truly unique way to connect with our community in a lively, engaging environment.”

Tommy Watson, CEO of Mairon, added: “Our relationship with Southampton FC has always been built on shared ambition and mutual respect. Returning as Official Logistics Partner, especially at a time when the club is investing in transforming the fan experience, feels like the perfect moment to strengthen our connection with both the club and its community.”

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mairon Freight back as our Official Logistics Partner for the 2025/26 season. Their continued support is a testament to the strength of our partnership and shared vision for innovation both on and off the pitch.

"With their involvement in LEVEL1, we’re excited to deliver new and memorable experiences for fans at St Mary’s, and proud to align with a partner that values community connection as much as we do.”