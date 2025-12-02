Lucia Kendall makes Saints history as Lionesses return to St Mary's

Southampton FC Women's Academy graduate Lucia Kendall scored her first senior international goal on a fairytale night, as England beat Ghana at St Mary's Stadium.

On the South Coast as part of their Homecoming Series, following their 2025 UEFA Women's EUROs title win, England's Lionesses concluded their phenomenal year with a 2-0 win over Ghana.

St. Mary's Stadium was raucous from the start as former Saint Lucia Kendall scored her first England goal in just her second senior start for her country, before Alessia Russo wrapped up the win with a stoppage-time penalty.

The Lionesses at St Mary's. (Photos: Getty Images)

In a dream return to St Mary's since signing for Aston Villa in the summer, Kendall opened the scoring after just six minutes.

With a tap in finish, after the rebound from Chloe Kelly's initial cross, and an ecstatic knee slide in celebration, she marked her own homecoming in perfect style in front of the Northam Stand of the stadium she used to call home.

The momentous goal marked a milestone for the club as well, as the midfielder became the first Southampton Academy graduate to score a goal for the Lionesses senior team.

Kendall celebrates her first England goal.

The midfielder then came close to assisting Beth Mead, but Cynthia Konlan Fiindib managed to push the ball clear.

Another very close moment came for Missy Bo Kearns, who found herself with time on the edge of Ghana's box, but Fiindib again kept her goal clear.

Despite consistent pressure from England, Ghana remained composed in defence for much of the first half as they were buoyed an impressive away following.

From a Taylor Hinds free-kick, Lucy Bronze almost scored England's second with a headed attempt at the back post, but the ball rebounded off the crossbar before Aggie Beever-Jones rattled the woodwork too with another headed attempt.

Ghana, on their first senior international match on English soil, had their own close chance of the match through substitute Princess Darkwa Marfo, who forced a save out of Anna Moorhouse.

After a VAR check, stoppage-time penalty was awarded in the final moments of the game due to a Ghana handball, and Alessia Russo stepped up to the spot and buried the ball into the back of the net.

Sarina Wiegman's history-making side saw out the game as their final win of 2025 came under the lights at St Mary's.

England: Moorhouse, Bronze (Denton 90+6'), Hinds, Walsh (c), Le Tissier, Wubben-Moy, Park (Hemp 62'), Kendall (Clinton 62'), Beever-Jones (Russo 74'), Kearns (Blindkilde Brown 62'), Kelly (Mead 23').

Subs not used: Baggaley, Roebuck, Charles, Stanway, Toone, Godfrey .

Goals: Kendall (6'), Russo (90+6').

Yellow cards: Kearns (15').

Ghana: Fiindib, Simon (Achiaa 90+1'), Duah, Asantewaa, Cudjoe (Amoh 90+1'), Boye-Hlorkah (Badu 76'), Boaduwaa, Kusi (Marfo 59'), Nyamekye (Adubea 76'), Yeboah, Boakye (c).

Subs not used: McCarthy, Amenyeku, Norshie, Aniwaa, Abambila, Amponsah, Bonsu, Kim.

Yellow cards: Yeboah (84').

Attendance: 20,252.