Having limped off in the first half against Liverpool last weekend, Adam Lallana will miss the clash against another of his former clubs in Brighton on Friday night.

Issuing a fitness update on his squad ahead of the short trip along the south coast in the Premier League, Russell Martin also updated on Paul Onuachu’s situation with the striker limping off after 52 minutes last time out.

“Adam Lallana is out which is a shame because I think he would’ve loved to have been out on the pitch at a place he had a really good time at for four years or so, so Adam’s out.

"Adam’s going to be [out] a couple of weeks, so probably [miss the] next couple of games I would’ve thought.

“Paul’s being assessed, so fingers crossed Paul will come through alright. It’s not a bad injury at all which is really good news for us, just a niggle so hopefully we can manage that and he can be involved.”

Lallana will join Aaron Ramsdale, Jan Bednarek, Will Smallbone, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios on the sidelines as Saints prepare for Friday night.