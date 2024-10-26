Adam Lallana reflected on a narrow defeat on the road against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Saints' experienced midfielder was restored to the starting line-up for the first time in three games and lasted an hour at the Etihad Stadium, in a game that was only decided by Erling Haaland's fifth-minute strike.

Russell Martin's weathered waves of City pressure and came closest to an equaliser when Cameron Archer struck the crossbar late in the first half.

"Of course, we didn't dominate the ball, we didn't probably have the better chances in the game, but there were definitely moments, especially within that first half, where I felt we imposed ourselves against the best team in the world, in my opinion." Lallana summarised.

"I was really proud of how we reacted after the goal went in. I felt that out there, there were moments where we took the ball, we broke through the press, and it's just about being calm in those moments.

"I think we have to take the positives, we have to look at those moments, gain belief from that and take them into the rest of the season and especially the next fortnight, which is obviously huge for us.

On his own involvement, Lallana added, "I'm still enjoying it and I'm sure [the squad] all are as well.

"60 minutes against, again, the best team in the world, so I take confidence in myself that I can still compete at this level. Maybe not for 90 minutes, but slowly but surely building the fitness up."

"I can only go off how I felt, and I felt I performed well but I'd have taken points rather than a positive performance.

"Like I said, we won't be defined by that result today. There's plenty of games left still to play and we have to take belief."