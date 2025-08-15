Kevin Dawtry: An appreciation

Club historian Duncan Holley remembers former Southampton midfielder Kevin Dawtry, who has passed away at the age of 67.

We are saddened by the passing of Kevin Dawtry on Wednesday 13th August.

Kevin was a professional player for Southampton in the second half of the 1970s. As a club Saints were, at the time, very much on the up and Kevin found first-team opportunities hard to come by, making just the one appearance at Nottingham Forest in May 1979, but he played over 100 games for the Reserves.

He was one of the legendary Tom Parker’s last discoveries, having represented St Mary’s College and then Southampton Schools. He then played for Bournemouth before dropping into Southern League football.

After hanging up his boots he moved into several coaching/managerial roles, including being in charge of Totton & Eling for five years. He worked at Fawley Oil Refinery as a production planner and raw-material purchaser.

Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends.

Kevin Austin Dawtry

15th June 1958 – 13th August 2025