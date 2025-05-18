Following Southampton’s 2-0 defeat at Everton in the Premier League, Kamaldeen Sulemana pointed at lacklustre moments in both boxes.

On an emotional afternoon for the hosts who played their last-ever Premier League game at Goodison Park, Iliman Ndiaye made it a fairytale start after just six minutes.

The Toffees’ number 10 made it a brace just before the break, leaving Kamaldeen to reflect on a frustrating afternoon.

“We were too sloppy when we went into the game and then we conceded two goals. They had some good chances. We didn't create a lot of chances in the first half. I don't know what happened.

“We tried to play the game as it goes, we tried to create chances but we couldn't. I talk for the strikers, we didn't create so many chances, we were not dangerous in the box. I can't remember us creating a lot of chances today.

“We wanted to be solid from the beginning and also tried to slow the game down because the fans are going to cheer them up. We tried to slow it down, but it was unfortunate we conceded a goal from a sloppy moment.

“If we were coming into the second half just one goal down, that would be a whole different game down just one goal. The moment it happened [the second goal], another sloppy moment from us, I lost the ball and then straight counter-attack back to the goal. So in that moment, like I said, these key moments, we switched off and are not quiet there.

“We give goals away. The last game against Man City, we were all solid and concentrated throughout the game. You could see we were able to defend throughout the game against one of the best attacks in the league. We were trying to do that today and also be front-footed in their box as well, but this is unfortunate. We are not there today, especially in the attack.”