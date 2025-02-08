Ivan Jurić was left ruing Southampton’s lack of clinical edge as Saints’ Emirates FA Cup campaign came to an end against Burnley at St Mary’s.

The Championship’s clean sheet kings proved a formidable defence once more, as Saints enjoyed more possession and chances than the visitors but could not find a way through.

Ryan Manning was twice denied by goalkeeper Václav Hladký, before substitute Marcus Edwards scored from close range to win the tie on his Burnley debut 13 minutes from time.

“I think we did lots of good things, lots of good moments, but we have to be much more clinical when it’s a moment to score a goal because we create a lot,” Jurić said. “We conceded a few things, and that was enough to lose the game.

“There were really good moments, which I think the stadium recognised: when we were pressing the ball, playing forward, we did a lot of good things. There were some moments of the game that we had to score and we didn’t score.

“It was a really good moment for us in the second half and the most part of the first half – that you feel like we are superior, we are dominating, but you have to score and we didn’t score.

“I think individually there were lots of players who played really, really well. Focused, moving the ball, technically, physically; I’m sorry it wasn’t enough for today, but I’m sure we are improving and will be ready for the next match.”