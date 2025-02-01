Ivan Jurić hailed a deserved first Premier League away victory of the season for Southampton after Paul Onuachu’s late strike secured three welcome points at Ipswich.

Saints edged in front through Joe Aribo’s first-half opener, only to be pegged back by Liam Delap’s equaliser on the half-hour mark.

Jurić was forced to replace Taylor Harwood-Bellis at half time, before his replacement, Jack Stephens, lasted only eight minutes on his return to the side, as Aribo filled the void at centre-back.

But Saints stuck at it and got their rewards when another substitute, Kamaldeen Sulemana, hit a 20-yard shot that was parried by goalkeeper Arijanet Muric into the path of Onuachu, who won the match in dramatic fashion two minutes from time.

“It’s a great feeling,” the manager said. “I think we did some even better games than this game, like Manchester United, and didn’t take points. Today we suffered in a few moments, but the guys were great and we deserve it.

“It’s character, because we defended well. We had problems with [Harwood-] Bellis, with Jack [Stephens], we had to make some changes, but I said we have quality, and the second goal is the quality of Deeno (Kamaldeen) and the quality of Paul [Onuachu].

“It was a great moment. He [Onuachu] deserved it because he really worked hard, it’s his second goal, I think he can score more, but he really worked hard for the team.

“Joe [Aribo] for me is a great guy; everything for the team. He doesn’t care if he is a forward, at the back or in the middle. Today he played left centre-back and I think he did a great second half. We worked really hard, really well, and Joe today was great.

“I said to the team before the game that the others are giving us compliments after the match, they are still fighting, but they are more than just still fighting. We can still get points. The next game for us is fundamental.”

Jurić handed debuts to new arrivals Welington and Albert Grønbæk from the start at Portman Road.

“I think they have quality,” he added. “Albert did 10 days’ [training], Welington has had one month working with us and I think he did really good things, he was really tired at the end but he did a good game – both of them.”

As for the injuries to Harwood-Bellis and Stephens, Jurić provided mixed assessments.

“We will see. I hope that [Harwood-] Bellis doesn’t have anything big because it is his ankle and maybe sometimes you can manage this situation. For Jack it’s his calf. It’s a problem with his calf, and I am a little bit more worried.”