Ivan Jurić was left reflecting on “a really bad game and a really tough day” after Southampton fell to a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Saints trailed from the sixth minute, but did build their way into the first half, with Jurić highlighting the last 15 minutes before the interval as his side’s only positive spell.

The second half unravelled quickly, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring a quick-fire brace just after the hour mark, before Brentford hit two further goals in stoppage time.

“It was an extremely bad game,” the manager reflected. “We did a few things good but the rest of the things very bad.

“They were much better than us, superior in everything. It was a really bad game and a really tough day.

“Today everything was negative. There were no good things – we have to find a way so that next time it will not happen, what happened today.

“In the three games before we conceded three goals from three set-pieces, practically. Today we conceded five goals.

“The first goal was like, ‘ok, we’ve conceded a goal but we have to play.’ We did play football after 30 minutes of the first half, for 15 minutes, but after that, nothing.

“It’s important to work with the team. It’s been lots of games and only a few trainings, but I have to say that I expected a little bit more of the team and a little bit more of myself.”