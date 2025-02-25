Ivan Jurić felt his Southampton team were found lacking in some key details at Chelsea, after a promising start to the game came to nothing in what ultimately proved to be a 4-0 defeat.

Saints started the brighter of the two sides at Stamford Bridge, and certainly had the better of the opening 20 minutes, only to miss a couple of good opportunities and then fall behind when Christopher Nkunku headed in from a corner – one of two set-pieces they conceded from on the night.

Jurić said: "I think the first 25 minutes was really good, really great. We created two chances, but we concede a goal to a set piece, it cannot happen, and then we fight again, but in details we were bad first half, even when we were playing good.

"I think it's a process. I think there is good things. I think the first 25 minutes we created two chances, really big chances, but we didn't score. Even another one with Kyle.

"It's frustrating because we always miss something. We were good in some things today, but in set pieces we were terrible."

Reflecting further on the opening to the game, Jurić added: "This is the moment in this game that you have to score for confidence for everything and we didn't score and that's it."

The Saints boss reserved significant praise for the travelling fans at Stamford Bridge, who threw their support behind the side from start to finish, and he believes that backing can help create a stronger squad in the future.

"For me there is no words to explain what I think about them because I think really they are great," he said. "This is a really tough moment for everybody in the club, for us, for players. But I think it maybe can be good for the future to create something. They are more stronger, better to understand all the mistakes and try to think positively even in this negative moment.

"I think we have our town behind us and the fans they are great. Even today they are great. They understand lots of things. Like I said in the last game, this is the moment for thinking who will start to work well and try to create something strong."

Saints now have a long run-up to their next game, with no match this weekend, before a visit to Liverpool the following Saturday, and Jurić said the time will be beneficial for some players to hopefully recover from various knocks.

"We will see what is happening with Bednarek," he said. "Today, Bree and Kyle had problems. We will see them recovery. I think we have a new player in Bella-Kotchap. It's great news for all the Southampton fans after two years that he starts to play. I think today he was better than the other day and even there is a moment that he is without oxygen and he goes down because he didn't play. But he can be really good for us in the future."