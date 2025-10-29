How Saints Foundation is supporting Southampton schools?

Southampton has one of the highest rates of secondary school absence in the country (LAIT 2024), but Saints Foundation are working with thousands of young people each year to support them to engage with their education.

“Makes me more happy and I actually come in to school,” said a young participant who engaged with an education project from the charity arm of Southampton Football Club, as they look to highlight the work they are doing to support schools and their pupils across the city.

Mike Dixon, Educations Project Manager, said: “In primary, secondary, and alternative settings, our staff are working with some of the least engaged in education, most at risk of low attendance, and becoming NEET {not in education, employment, or training}.

“Our school staff build a connection and trust that opens our young people up to engaging in their education, improving their mental wellbeing, and raising their aspirations for future.”

Community Champions, their project working in mainstream secondary schools, saw 63% of participants classified as persistently absent (95% attendance or below) improve their attendance.

While in our alternative provision schools with Premier League Inspires, 86% of schools said the project is helping to reduce participants risk of exclusion (Sheffield Hallam University).

Councillor Amanada Barnes-Andrews, Cabinet Member for Children and Learning said: “As a former teacher, I know first-hand how important it is that young people are engaged in school and really focused on their education, as it has such a huge impact on their future.

“The work that Saints Foundation is undertaking is so positive and achieving great success, but there is always more to do. Southampton City Council is committed to working in partnership with Saints Foundation and other stakeholders to provide children the right support, in the right place and at the right time.”

In the week building into and during the EFL Week of Action, Saints Foundation are spotlighting their impact they are having in Southampton’s schools and how they are working with partners to improve attendance in schools across the city.

As well as their work with secondary age young people across 13 schools, through Premier League Primary Stars they are also in 15 primary schools in Southampton.

Over the past few weeks, players from both Southampton FC first teams have been out in force to see the work Saints Foundation are doing in the Education space, as well as meet some of the pupils.

We will also be celebrating the impact of our education team at the Southampton FC U21s game against Real Madrid and the women’s Barclays WSL 2 fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Premier League Primary Stars and Premier League Inspires are core funded projects from the Premier League Charitable Fund, while Community Champions is supported by the PL PFA Players Fund and St James’ Place Charitable Foundation.