Home Leisure Direct hoping for some magic against the Magpies

Our Regional Partner and games room equipment specialist, Home Leisure Direct, will support our home fixture against Newcastle United as Match Sponsor.

This Saturday 25th January (3PM), we take on Newcastle United in our second home league match of the calendar year.

Tickets for this match are sold out, but you may still be able to join us by purchasing via ticket exchange:

Our Regional Partner, Home Leisure Direct, are all about 'serious fun'. As Match Sponsor for this fixture, they'll be helping bring some serious fun to your matchday by supporting the on-pitch entertainment at half-time.

From pool tables to pinball machines, Home Leisure Direct is the UK's premier games room retailer, specialising in the world's finest and highest quality products.

Find out more about Home Leisure Direct and their high quality games room equipment on their website here.