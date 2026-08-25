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Men's Team

Harwood-Bellis named in PFA Championship Team of the Year

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SFC Media
2025-26/Matchdays/20260513 Southampton vs Middlesbrough/Post-Match Gallery/CM_Southampton_v_Middlesbrough_Championship_play-off_semi-final_127_egatm2

Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been named in the Professional Football Association's Championship Team of the Year for 2025/26.

The 24-year-old made 43 appearances across the league season including both legs of the play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough, pitching in with seven goals and two assists.

Captaining the side for the last six games of the campaign, Harwood-Bellis has been recognised by his fellow Sky Bet Championship peers who voted for their standout eleven.

The full Team of the Year is as follows:

Carl Rushworth (Coventry), Milan Van Ewijk (Coventry), Bobby Thomas (Coventry), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Tristan Crama (Millwall), Matt Grimes (Coventry), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Rudoni (Coventry), Femi Azeez (Millwall), Haji Wright (Coventry), Zan Vipotnik (Swansea).

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Men's Team