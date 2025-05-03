An honest Taylor Harwood-Bellis reflected on a difficult afternoon for Southampton, following defeat at Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Foxes scored both of their goals during the first half through Jamie Vardy and Jordan Ayew, with Saints unable to stir up a response in the second 45.

"Not good enough," reflected Harwood-Bellis. "We've said it so many times. The words aren't going to make it better. Obviously people aren't going to want to hear words they want to see actions and it's not [been] good enough.

"It's difficult when your reaction hasn't been good coming from behind, so when the first goal goes in it's an uphill battle. We found it difficult and we've not created enough. It's a tough one to take, it hurts.

"The lads are hurting. The words, I've said so many times this season it's about actions. We didn't see [this performance] coming, to be honest. We've trained hard this week, we've worked well and everyone's positive. But then we put in a performance like that. It doesn't make sense.

"[The last three games] are important. I think against the top teams we've probably played our best stuff. Obviously being at home [where] we've done well to go in front against a lot of the big teams. So maybe we can go ahead and show the resilience that we've shown a few times this season."