Freya Jupp earns WSL2 Player of the Month nomination

Southampton FC Women's Freya Jupp has been shortlisted for the Barclays Women's Super League 2's October Player of the Month.

In a month of fine form, Jupp scored three goals in two league games with an early strike against Bristol City and a brace at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old striker has hit her stride with five goals in six games as she has firmly established herself as a goal threat in her first season of senior football.

VOTE HERE

This is Saints' third individual nomination of the season, after Grace Moloney and Megan Collett were shortlisted for September awards.

The rest of the October shortlist consists of Princess Ademiluyi (Ipswich Town), Phoebie Poole (Watford), and Beth Lumsden (Newcastle United).

VOTE HERE