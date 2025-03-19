Fotia – An Authentic Greek Night at St Mary’s Stadium
St Mary’s Stadium invites you to experience Fotia – an authentic Greek night on Saturday 24th May in The Halo, our amazing pitch-facing lounge.
Enjoy a night filled with Greek traditions, live music, professional dancers and the thrilling tradition of plate smashing – all while indulging in an authentic four-course Greek feast.
A Taste of Greece
Your evening includes a carefully selected menu featuring:
A selection of traditional Greek canapés on arrival
A Greek Meze sharing platter to start
A choice of four classic Greek mains, including Moussaka, Stifado, Lamb Kleftiko, or Stuffed Peppers & Tomato
A choice of three indulgent Greek desserts
What’s Included
Ticket price: £69 per person
Drinks package: Arrival drink, wine, water, and tea/coffee or an Ouzo shot
Four-course dinning: canapes, a sharing starter, a main and a dessert
Entertainment: Live Greek music, professional dancers & plate smashing
Date: Saturday 24th May 2025
Arrival from: 6:30 PM
Location: St Mary’s Stadium, Halo Lounge
Book your tickets now and get ready for a fiery celebration of Greek culture!
Book Now