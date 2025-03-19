Fotia – An Authentic Greek Night at St Mary’s Stadium

St Mary’s Stadium invites you to experience Fotia – an authentic Greek night on Saturday 24th May in The Halo, our amazing pitch-facing lounge.

Enjoy a night filled with Greek traditions, live music, professional dancers and the thrilling tradition of plate smashing – all while indulging in an authentic four-course Greek feast.

A Taste of Greece

Your evening includes a carefully selected menu featuring:

A selection of traditional Greek canapés on arrival

A Greek Meze sharing platter to start

A choice of four classic Greek mains, including Moussaka, Stifado, Lamb Kleftiko, or Stuffed Peppers & Tomato

A choice of three indulgent Greek desserts

What’s Included

Ticket price: £69 per person

Drinks package: Arrival drink, wine, water, and tea/coffee or an Ouzo shot

Four-course dinning: canapes, a sharing starter, a main and a dessert

Entertainment: Live Greek music, professional dancers & plate smashing

Date: Saturday 24th May 2025

Arrival from: 6:30 PM

Location: St Mary’s Stadium, Halo Lounge

Book your tickets now and get ready for a fiery celebration of Greek culture!

