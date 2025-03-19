Published:
Events

Fotia – An Authentic Greek Night at St Mary’s Stadium

Written by
SFC Media
SFC_2425_C_E_GREEK_NIGHT_DIGITAL_V3_1536_x_1076_goirzx

St Mary’s Stadium invites you to experience Fotia – an authentic Greek night on Saturday 24th May in The Halo, our amazing pitch-facing lounge.

Enjoy a night filled with Greek traditions, live music, professional dancers and the thrilling tradition of plate smashing – all while indulging in an authentic four-course Greek feast.  

A Taste of Greece

Your evening includes a carefully selected menu featuring: 

  • A selection of traditional Greek canapés on arrival 

  • A Greek Meze sharing platter to start 

  • A choice of four classic Greek mains, including Moussaka, Stifado, Lamb Kleftiko, or Stuffed Peppers & Tomato 

  • A choice of three indulgent Greek desserts 

What’s Included

Ticket price: £69 per person 

Drinks package: Arrival drink, wine, water, and tea/coffee or an Ouzo shot 

Four-course dinning: canapes, a sharing starter, a main and a dessert 

Entertainment: Live Greek music, professional dancers & plate smashing 

Date: Saturday 24th May 2025 

Arrival from: 6:30 PM 

Location: St Mary’s Stadium, Halo Lounge 

Book your tickets now and get ready for a fiery celebration of Greek culture! 

Book Now 

Related

1980x900_k7px71

A Night at the Darts Returns to St Mary’s This July

Events
SFC_2425_CE_SummerAtStMarys_Rollout_2000_x_1076_300PPI_l3nwlr

Book your 2025 Summer Party at St Mary’s

Events