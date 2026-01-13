Football Programmes launch new International Academy Partnership in Los Angeles

Southampton FC is pleased to announce a new International Academy partnership with Switched On Education UK, who have expanded their programmes to Los Angeles, California.

The partnership will see Southampton FC work closely with Switched On Education to support the launch of a new soccer-focused school and soccer academy programme, set to begin in August 2026, combining their fulltime school educational programmes with elite football development.

As part of the collaboration, Southampton FC will provide soccer curriculum support, coach education, and access to the club’s internationally recognised academy performance plan and methodologies, helping to develop a clear football pathway for young players within their school environment.

The partnership will also include an annual player development camp in Southampton, where selected players from Switched On Education will travel to the UK each year to train at Southampton FC facilities, experience The Southampton Way, and gain insight into the club’s professional academy environment.

Tom Grevatt, Head of Football Programmes at Southampton FC, said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Switched On Education’s programme in California, as we continue to expand our International Academy Partner network in the United States. This partnership is built around shared values in player experiences, player development, and long-term progression, and we’re excited to support the launch of their new school programme in Los Angeles.

The opportunity for players to travel to Southampton each year and immerse themselves in our environment is a key part of this collaboration, and we look forward to working closely together over the next three years.”

Graham Hill, from Switched on Education, stated:

“I’m delighted to announce our international partnership with Southampton Football Club. Southampton has an outstanding record of developing young players through a clear philosophy built on technical excellence, character, and care for the whole athlete.

At SwitchedOn Education, we’re excited to bring that approach to young players here in the USA — helping them grow on the field and in the classroom. This partnership builds on the success of our international K-12 education offerings, as we continue creating world-class opportunities for student-athletes across our programs.”

— Graham Hill

The partnership reinforces Southampton FC’s commitment to developing young players globally through structured, authentic football programmes, while providing international players with access to the club’s expertise and development philosophy.

We have a growing portfolio of International Academy Partners which supports likeminded clubs and organisations with their ambitions on and off the pitch. For further details on the Switched on Education partnership, or for enquiries, email: [email protected].