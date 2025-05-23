Published:
Men's Team

Fernandes wins Fans' Player of the Season award

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Other/Miscellaneous/20250521_AwardsDinner_076_advbdg

The winner of the Southampton Fans’ Player of the Season award for the 2024/25 campaign has been confirmed as Mateus Fernandes.

The midfielder won the supporters’ vote after an impressive debut season at the club, with the 20-year-old receiving the prize during a dinner at St Mary’s on Wednesday night to honour local businesses and community champions.

Elsewhere among the award winners were Jay Robinson as the Academy Player of the Season and Fran Stenson, who picked up Women’s Player of the Season.

The night also saw the Saints Foundation Volunteer of the Year award presented to Ginette Trotter.

