Southampton goalscorer Mateus Fernandes looked to the positives after another frustrating Premier League defeat at St Mary's Stadium.

Despite going behind on the half hour mark goes from Adam Armstrong and Fernandes turned the game on it's head either side of the break.

But Mohamed Salah went on to grab a brace and secure a comeback victory for the league leaders.

"It's hard [to take] for us," said the Portuguese midfielder. "We don't win this game. I think we play very well, we fight a lot, but we lost again in the last minutes.

"We need to be focused, we need to learn. The gaffer spoke with us inside. We need to learn. We need to fight [for] every minute of every game.

"I'm very happy to score. I think we believe in our style of football, but we don't win today. We need to be focused until the end. Now we will recover and prepare for the next game.

"I like, so much, the atmosphere of the stadium and the city as well. I enjoy every day here, my family too. I just want to win for the fans, for the whole city."