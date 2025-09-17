Falls Awareness Week: Hospital to Independence with Saints Foundation

Saints Foundation, in partnership with Southampton General Hospital and supported by Southampton Hospitals Charity, are proudly helping patients from the Medicine for Older People (MOP) Unit to find their confidence on their feet.

Locally, falls are the only leading cause of years of life lived with a disability that are classified as an injury. Southampton, approximately, 10,300 residents have moderate or severe frailty and are at higher risk of outcomes such as falls, disability, admission to hospital, or the need for long term care.

As well as our Falls Recovery work in the community, we have a member of our Falls Recovery team in Southampton General Hospital 4-days-a-week. This is funded by Southampton Hospitals Charity.

Lucy Tennant, Southampton Hospitals Charity Grant Manager, said: “Southampton Hospitals Chairty is proud to have supported Saints Foundation and the Medicine for Older People department at University Hospital Southampton over the last three years. It has been wonderful to see the focus of the role develop over the three years in response to the needs and preferences of the older inpatients, and for engagement and outcomes increase over time.”

“Southampton Hospitals Charity funding has enabled this project to grow and support an average of 160 patients per year to see improved outcomes.”

Saints Foundation Exercise Practitioner, Jake, runs strength and balance-based exercise classes within the therapy gym and dementia unit. Providing 1:1s, advice and education for hospitalised older adults and signposts to support services.

In 2024/25, 61% of patients who worked with Jake in the hospital had a history of falls, and 63% reported a fear of falling. 92% of participants went to their discharge location, reducing the delays on discharge, and just 8% have taken a fall since engaging with the project .

Saints Foundation’s place in the MOP Unit sees participants follow on support through the Falls Recovery sessions in the community, or our Senior Saints project, after their discharge.

The community Falls Recovery sessions is a 12-week-programme which helps to improve mobility, strength, and balance. Only 8% of participants who attended Falls sessions in the community have been admitted to hospital, allowing us to have an impact before a serious injury occurs.

A Falls Recovery participant said: “I feel lucky I was able to take part in this programme. It has taught me to slow down and increase my confidence after my falls.”

Senior Saints strives to help over 60s improve their lifestyle and maintain their independence through a mixture of physical exercise and social activities. With sessions all over Southampton throughout the week, Senior Saints gives the older adults who have found their confidence again in Falls Recovery a place to continue their exercise and socialise .

SENIOR SAINTS TIMETABLE