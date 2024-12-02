Saints will be ball number 36 in Monday night's Emirates FA Cup third round draw.

Russell Martin's side enter the competition with the other 43 clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship, with the draw taking place at Old Trafford, home of reigning champions Manchester United, at approximately 7pm GMT.

Saints reached the fifth round last season, overcoming Walsall and Watford before losing out to Liverpool at Anfield in the fifth round.

All of the ball numbers are as follows:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

9. Cardiff City

10. Chelsea

11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Hull City

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

19. Leicester City

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Salford City

46. Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City

48. Leyton Orient

49. Bristol Rovers

50. Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley

52. Lincoln City

53. Tamworth

54. Birmingham City

55. Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United

57. Stockport County

58. Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe

60. Bromley

61. Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading

63. Harrogate Town

64. Wigan Athletic