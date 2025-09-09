Following a fully booked quiz in September, The Dell's Quiz Night is the place to be this October.

Taking place on Wednesday 1st October from 7pm, come and enjoy an evening of fun, games, friendly competition and amazing prizes.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

Book your table in advance to guarantee your spot in the quiz – we can’t wait to see you there!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 1st October

Time: From 7pm

Location: The Dell, Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players

Book a Table