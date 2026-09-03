Emma Harries appointed Women's captain

Ahead of the 2026/27 season, Emma Harries has been named as the new Southampton FC Women's captain.

The striker arrived at the club last season but was sidelined by an extended injury that kept her out for almost the entire campaign, with her long-awaited debut coming in the final day victory against Nottingham Forest.

However, now fit and focused for the new season, a show of faith from Head Coach Simon Parker has seen Harries take the armband to "lead by example on and off the pitch".

Reflecting during her first interview as skipper, Harries said "For me personally it's a huge honour, to have a role like this is just brilliant for me and it's a real privilege to represent this team."

Simon Parker also confirmed that Megan Collett has been appointed vice-captain, giving the 21-year-old Southampton Academy graduate increased leadership responsibilities as she enters her 10th year at her hometown club.

Join Emma and the squad at the first home game of the season, as tickets for our clash with Ipswich Town are on sale. Saturday 13th September, 2pm, be in that number and show your support to kick off the Barclays WSL2 season!

Be in that number