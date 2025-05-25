The final Early Doors episode of the season is out now!

Saints fan and TV presenter Ed Chamberlin is this week’s special guest, joining hosts Tom Deacon and Matt Le Tissier to reflect on some of his best memories from broadcasting and following the club.

Matt and Tom also venture out of St Mary’s and on board the incredible P&O Cruises ship Iona for a huge edition of the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

Elsewhere, there's the big climax of Taking On Le Tiss, as Matt and the fans go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all showdown.

And, as it’s Arsenal at home on the last day of the season, Matt recounts his iconic goal in the final, emotional game at The Dell as part of this week's edition of The Vault.

So tune in and kick-off your final matchday of the season with some light-hearted entertainment, with Early Doors available to watch now on the following channels:

YouTube | Facebook | App

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing