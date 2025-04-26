The latest episode of Early Doors is available now, as Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon kick off your matchday with an action-packed show.

Former Saints star and BBC Radio Solent co-commentator Jo Tessem is today’s special guest, as he recalls his best memories with the club.

Watch now

We also take a look at some of our best goals against today’s opponents, Fulham, while Matt is once again up against the fans in Taking On Le Tiss and Rocket goes out at St Mary’s to also put the supporters’ knowledge to the test.

We’ll also be hearing Lesley Ugochukwu after his late heroics at West Ham last week and we round-off the show with the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

Watch Early Doors now on the following channels:

YouTube | App | Facebook