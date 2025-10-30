Southampton fans' favourite Oriol Romeu is the special guest on our latest edition of Early Doors!

The tough-tackling midfielder joins Saints legend Matt Le Tissier and fellow host Tom Deacon to look back on some of his best memories from his seven-year stay with the club.

The hosts also go head to head in the LEVEL1 challenge, while Matt faces off against the fans once again in Taking On Le Tiss.

