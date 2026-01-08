Former Southampton player Morgan Schneiderlin is the latest guest on Early Doors!

Schneiderlin sits down with Saints legend Matt Le Tissier to talk through his fondest memories during his 261 games at the club.

Le Tissier is then joined by his fellow host Tom Deacon for Taking On Le Tiss, before they debate which Premier League ground has the worst atmosphere?

The new episode of the show is out on Thursday afternoon, and you can watch or listen on any of the following platforms:



• YouTube• Facebook• Saints App• Spotify• Apple Podcasts