Popular former Southampton manager Gordon Strachan is the special guest on our latest edition of Early Doors!

Strachan, who led the club to the 2003 FA Cup final and an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League that season, joins Saints legend and former teammate Matt Le Tissier and fellow host Tom Deacon to look back on some of his best memories from his two and a half years in charge.

The hosts also go head to head in the LEVEL1 challenge, while Matt faces off against the fans once again in Taking On Le Tiss.

The new episode of the show is out on Thursday, and you can watch or listen on any of the following platforms:



