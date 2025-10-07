Published:
The Dell

Dazzle your knowledge at November Quiz Night

Written by
SFC Media
SFC_GEN_NOV_DIGITAL_v113_n7yqo7

Remember, Remember the 5th November – it’s quiz time!

The Dell’s November Quiz Night is exploding with fun, games, friendly competition and amazing prizes. Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month, our Monthly Quiz has become a fan favourite amongst Southampton supporters and locals alike.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

Book your table in advance to guarantee your spot in the quiz – we can’t wait to see you there!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 5th November

Time: From 7pm

Location: The Dell, Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players

Book a Table

Related

SFC_2425_TheDell_CharacterBreakfast_8_nyb4s8

Half term fun with Halloween Character Breakfast

The Dell
SFC_2526_THEDELL_COMEDYNIGHT_1536x1076_vkvp5w

The Dell’s First Ever Comedy Night

The Dell