Remember, Remember the 5th November – it’s quiz time!

The Dell’s November Quiz Night is exploding with fun, games, friendly competition and amazing prizes. Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month, our Monthly Quiz has become a fan favourite amongst Southampton supporters and locals alike.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

Book your table in advance to guarantee your spot in the quiz – we can’t wait to see you there!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 5th November

Time: From 7pm

Location: The Dell, Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players

Book a Table