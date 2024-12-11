Published:
Closewood putting some magic in the air against Spurs

SFC Media
This Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur will be sponsored by our Regional Partner, Closewood Air Conditioning.

We'll be capping off the week with a late Sunday kick-off against Spurs this Sunday 15th December 2024 (7PM).

Tickets for this match have sold out, but you may still be able to join us by purchasing tickets via the Ticket Exchange below:

As Match Sponsor for the game, Closewood Air Conditioning will have a visible presence at St Mary's Stadium, and support the on-pitch entertainment at half-time.

This will be the second match of the season supported by our Regional Partner, Closewood Air Conditioning, as Match Sponsor. Their last match sponsorship saw us narrowly lose a closely fought match against Leicester City. They're hoping we can come out on top this time round.

Closewood specialise in the design, installation and maintenance of air conditioning, ductwork and ventilation systems. Dedicated estimators, project managers and engineers are responsible for ensuring the smooth running of all projects. Closewood are happy to undertake projects throughout the UK, and pride themselves on finding solutions that best suit client requirements and varying budgets.

For further information about Closewood Air Conditioning, visit their website (here), or contact their team on:
Tel: 01329 722066
Email: [email protected]

