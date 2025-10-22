Published:
Charlton Athletic (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday 22nd November at 12.30pm. We have received a maximum allocation of 3,129 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who have attended 10+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am which will then be followed by the other sales windows.

