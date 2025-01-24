Published:
Men's Team

Charles to return to Sheffield Wednesday on loan

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20240731 Oxford United vs Southampton Pre Season Friendly/MW_Oxford_Southampton_073_tusod6

Southampton Football Club can confirm that midfielder Shea Charles will remain at Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 21-year-old has been an ever-present in the Championship for the Owls since joining at the end of August.

After making 26 appearances in all competitions and contributing to four goals, an agreement has been reached with the Yorkshire club for the midfielder to return on loan until the end of the current season.

The club wishes Shea well for the rest of the season and looks forward to continuing to monitor his progress.

Related

play

06:44

2024-25/Other/Miscellaneous/CM_Southampton_v_Brentford_039_vzl5ug

Bednarek and Armstrong preview Newcastle test

Men's Team
2024-25/Matchdays/20250104 Southampton vs Brentford/CM_Southampton_v_Brentford_041_etnuqp

Match Pack: Saints vs Newcastle United

Men's Team