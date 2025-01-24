Charles to return to Sheffield Wednesday on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that midfielder Shea Charles will remain at Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 21-year-old has been an ever-present in the Championship for the Owls since joining at the end of August.

After making 26 appearances in all competitions and contributing to four goals, an agreement has been reached with the Yorkshire club for the midfielder to return on loan until the end of the current season.

The club wishes Shea well for the rest of the season and looks forward to continuing to monitor his progress.