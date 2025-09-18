Published:
Ticketing

Bristol City (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/Other/Miscellaneous/Ashton_Gate_zaoakv

Saints face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday 21st October at 8pm. We have received a maximum allocation of 3,414 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who haveattended 10+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am which will then be followed by the other sales windows. All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Full Ticket Information

Related

2025-26/Miscellaneous/CM_Southampton_v_Portsmouth_081_csrhse

Season Ticket additional window open for Swansea City game

Ticketing
2025-26/Miscellaneous/Southampton_Vs_Portsmouth-25_dpaqq7

Swansea City (H) Members' priority window last chance

Ticketing