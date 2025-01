Striker Ben Brereton Díaz will spend the remainder of the 2024/25 season on loan at Championship outfit Sheffield United.

The Chile international made 13 appearances for Saints in the first half of the season, but rejoins the Blades for a second spell having spent time on loan at Bramall Lane from Villarreal in 2023/24.

The club wishes Ben well for the remainder of the season and looks forward to monitoring his progress.