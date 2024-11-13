Our Christmas Soccer Schools are now open! With spaces sure to fill-up fast, don’t miss your chance to let your youngsters learn to play football at venues across Hampshire with FA/UEFA accredited coaches in these fun and fast paced sessions.

Looking to occupy your football-mad youngster this Festive Holiday? Make it a Christmas to remember at our Soccer Schools running from the 16th December - 3rd January.

On the course, your child will...

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini-tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

We’re also running our exclusive Southampton FC training ground courses, meaning your child can learn, train and play on the same pitch as their footballing heroes.

Choose from mixed sessions, where any child can get involved in our Saints Soccer Schools and improve their footballing skills.

We also have Girls-Only Soccer Schools available to book at Deer Park School in Botley.

Venues:

Staplewood Campus (Southampton FC training Ground) - Marchwood, Southampton SO40 4WR

Deer Park School - Sika Avenue, Botley, Southampton SO30 2HT

Wildern Leisure Centre, Wildern Ln, Hedge End, Southampton SO30 4EJ

Winchester City FC - Hillier Way, Winchester SO23 7SU

Mountbatten School - Whitenap Ln, Romsey SO51 5SY

Twyford School, Twyford, Winchester SO21 1NW

