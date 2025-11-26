Published:
Ticketing

Birmingham City (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
st-andrews_bluxkj

Saints take on Birmingham City at St. Andrews on Monday 29th December at 8.15pm. We have received a maximum allocation of 2,006 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2024/25 or 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Birmingham Tickets

