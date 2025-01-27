Published:
Ballard joins Cambridge United on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that forward Dom Ballard will join League One side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season.

This is the 19-year-old's second loan spell of the campaign, having featured 22 times and scoring once whilst at Blackpool.

Since returning to the club this month, Ballard has been in fine form for the club's Under-21s side; scoring four goals and claiming two assists in two Premier League 2 games.

The club would like to wish Dom well for the remainder of the season and looks forward to monitoring his progress.

