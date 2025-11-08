Finn Azaz hailed a “really mature performance” as Southampton capped off a positive week with back-to-back wins, defeating Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at St Mary’s.

Azaz scored his first Saints goal in the 17th minute, adding to a fortuitous opener from Caspar Jander, as the hosts took charge early on against the Championship’s bottom side.

The Owls did respond through Harry Amass’s long-range strike, but Adam Armstrong sealed the points two minutes into the second half with his fifth goal of the season.

“It was a really mature performance,” Azaz reflected. “I think we all felt like this performance was coming. We’re all really happy, but also looking ahead it gives us a lot of confidence.

“I think we caused them a lot of problems. We’ve been working on a few things over the last few days and a lot of it came to fruition.

“We started really fast, we used our structure and the game plan, and we got chances from it and we got goals from it, so really happy.

“That was the message: there’s no point in working so hard to get that win if we don’t back it up, especially at home. We haven’t been good enough at home. That was the aim today, and we did that.”