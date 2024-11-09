Joe Aribo was left to reflect a day of frustration for Saints, as refereeing decisions and lack of "bite" cost the visitors all three points at Wolves.

Russell Martin’s side fell behind after just two minutes following Pablo Sarabia’s opener, before Ryan Manning was denied a first goal for the club by a controversial VAR decision.

It wasn’t to be Saints’ day when Matheus Cunha’s strike stood despite strong claims for a foul on Cameron Archer in the build up, as Gary O’Neil’s side leapfrogged Martin’s men.

“Really difficult, really disappointing I'd say. it's a difficult one to take,” said Aribo. “I think we needed to just fight more and show that togetherness and the bite in the team to go on.

“I think that just shows football for you, shows the Premier League how gritty it is, how harsh it can be sometimes because we felt like we were doing well even though we were a goal down, we conceded an early goal, but it just shows football and how difficult it can be sometimes.

“You’re not always going to get decisions. I think today just kind of proves it. It shows that you didn't get one and they got one and their second goal just shows how harsh football is.

“It was really frustrating. I mean there were two fouls not one, Matty and also Cameron. But the ref didn’t want to give either and they got their decisions on the day, they just had the better decisions, and ultimately we had to pay for that.”