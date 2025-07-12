Cameron Archer feels he has his confidence back after the striker scored on Saints' opening pre-season win over Eastleigh.

Archer, who played the second 45 minutes against the Spitfires, scored the winning goal on 75 minutes after Adam Armstrong's first-half penalty cancelled out the hosts' opener.

Heading into his second season as a Saint, the striker is feeling buoyed by a new chapter under the guidance of manager Will Still.

"I knew I had to come back really fit for pre-season," he said. "I've just come here with that confidence again. The gaffer spoke to me before pre-season started so I know he has that confidence in me as well.

"I've just got to work hard, work with him, keep my head down and it’ll all come together."

Commenting on the win over Eastleigh, the striker added: "Really good in the second half. First half we started a little bit slow and conceded far too early, but in the second half we came out raring to go, really. We didn’t come here for a jolly up.

"Nice from Jay [Robinson]. He's giving the full-back a difficult time, so I've got to stay away from him, let him do his thing and then he played me through and got a goal."