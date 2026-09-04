Deadline day signing Zach Abbott is available for Southampton's trip to Lincoln City in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday (12.30pm BST).

The defender joined on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night and head coach Tonda Eckert has confirmed the England Under-21 international will make the journey to Lincolnshire this weekend.

"He's going to be travelling with us," he said. "The impression [he made] on pitch was good yesterday, he's in good shape and then we'll see how we're going to integrate him over the next few weeks.

"[He's made] a very good impression. [Born in] 2006 but looks like a proper man. He trained the day before on his own and yesterday first team session and the impression was very good."

Elsewhere, midfielder Caspar Jander has suffered a minor setback with his comeback from injury that has ruled him out since the start of pre-season.

"Afraid Caspar has had a little setback. It's going to take a couple more days and we're doing everything to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"Always hoping to have him around for the upcoming game or the game after, but now it might be a little but after but we're still pushing."