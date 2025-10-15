A community focussed partnership continues with Paris Smith LLP

We're delighted to be continuing our partnership with Paris Smith LLP, who proudly remain our Official Legal Partner.

Just like us, Paris Smith LLP has deep roots in Southampton. The local legal firm has been part of our community for over 200 years, supporting local people, families, and businesses with trusted legal advice.

Our relationship goes beyond the pitch. As well as playing a key role in supporting the club off the field, Paris Smith are longstanding Corporate Patrons of Saints Foundation, backing community projects that make a difference to the lives of many people across the region.

Our Chief Revenue Officer, Greg Baker, said: “Paris Smith is a fantastic partner for us because they share our passion for Southampton and our commitment to the local community. We’re really pleased to be continuing our journey with them.”

Clive Dobbin, Paris Smith’s Head of Sports, comments: “Our continued partnership with Southampton football club confirms the firm's commitment to supporting local sport and the community. Things in life are not always black and white (or in this case red and white) but by continuing our partnership it is a clear demonstration of how we are there when times are more difficult and not simply when everything is going well. We are looking forward to the next phase of the partnership."

Find out more about Paris Smith on their website here.